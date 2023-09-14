Metanoia Academy Has Received Accreditation From The International Coaching Federation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Metanoia Inc., has officially received accreditation from the International Coaching Federation (ICF) for the Certified Executive Coaching program offered through their learning division, Metanoia Academy.
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL - After a four-year journey of designing, facilitating and graduating the inaugural class, Metanoia has received accreditation for the most comprehensive Executive Coaching Certification course on the market today.“We will continue to strategically align the Learning & Development division with the existing coaching and consulting divisions to allow for expanded reach and enhanced education in the coaching industry. Our dream is to expose as many as possible to the potential that coaching provides and enhance education in the coaching industry. Traversing this path has enabledto generate a value-added component and empower others to follow their desire to become Certified,” commented LKarell, President of Metanoia. The waitlist for the next cohort is open and registration available here.
About Metanoia: Since 2017, Metanoia has been dedicated to enabling others to discover and then be the best version of themselves. The concept began as a sticky note which culminated into a business plan and then due to very unforeseen circumstances, official existence in January, 2019. Headquartered in Central Florida, Metanoia's services are available to clients from the US, to Canada, and as far away as India. Our program is uniquely different because Lhas been a life-long servant leader, an executive and utilized those combined skills to create a program that contains real-world experiences while following the core competencies, standards and ethics as required by the ICF.
Company mission: The mission of Metanoia is that together, we will traverse change through discovery. We will SOAR – Stretch your limits, Optimize your effectiveness, Actualize your goals and Realize positive and profitable change. Our relationship will be collaborative, co-creative based on trust and accountability and we approach everything through a mindset of non-judgment.
