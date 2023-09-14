Bored Of Cooking? Here's A List Of Some Ready-To-Eat Products Available In Indian Market

Instant Noodles: Brands like Maggi and Top Ramen offer a range of instant noodles in variflavors.

Frozen Parathas: Brands like Aashirvaad and Gits offer frozen parathas that can be heated and served quickly.

Instant Rice and Curry: Brands like MTR and Kohinoor offer pre-cooked rice and curry combinations that can be microwaved or heated on a stove.

Canned Soups : Brands like Knorr and Heinz offer canned soups in variflavors.

Ready-to-Eat Meals: Companies like Haldiram's and Bikanervala offer a wide range of RTE meals, including biryanis, curries, and snacks.

Instant Upma and Poha: These are popular South Indian and Maharashtrian breakfast dishes that are available in instant forms.

Frozen Snacks: Brands like McCain and Tasty Bite offer frozen snacks like samosas, spring rolls, and tikkas.

Instant Coffee and Tea: Instant coffee and tea powders are available from varibrands, including Nescafe and Tata Tea.

Canned and Packaged Fruit: Canned fruits, fruit juices, and fruit cups are readily available in supermarkets.

Instant Breakfast Cereals: Brands like Kellogg's and Bagrry's offer a range of breakfast cereals that can be consumed with milk or yogurt.

Instant Mixes: These include dbatter, idli mix, and variother batter and spice mixes.

Microwave Popcorn: Different flavors of microwave popcorn are available for quick snacking.

Ready-to-Eat Sweets and Desserts: Traditional Indian sweets like gulab jamun, rasgulla, and jalebi are available in RTE formats.

Salads : Pre-packaged salads and salad kits are available for those looking for healthier options.

These are just a few examples of the wide array of ready-to-eat products available in India. They cater to diverse tastes and preferences, making it convenient for people to enjoy a quick meal or snack without extensive cooking or preparation.



