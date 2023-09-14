Karan Johar Gets 'Emotional'; Asks For 'Chance' From His Trolls

ALSO READ: Actor Kapil Sharma enjoys serene beauty of Nandi Hills in Bengaluru while on vacation

Speaking about the same, Karan shared about being on the receiving end of hate and criticism. He also feels it is 'kind of cool' to hate him. Karan shares, "I am also like pouting at age 50 into a camera. I sometimes wear shiny clothes and walk the red carpet. I am coming across catty on a chat show. I am laughing like a hyena sometimes, which can be annoying. I am everywhere. You put on the TV I am endorsing a product. I am judging a reality show. I am hosting a talk show."

However, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker also shared a message for his haters. He added, "Just know I am as vulnerable as you are. I am as emotionally fragile as you are. My heart has been broken in love many a time. I am a single parent, which is a tough job. I lost my father at a young age. I work really hard still and really seek validation. I am just like anybody else. I hope those people who come into my life, the ones who have even hated me, give me a chance because I am not that hateful. I feel there is a lot of love I have to give."

