Monalisa SEXY Video: Bhojpuri Actress Shows Off Her BOLD Moves In THIS Viral Video-WATCH

Monalis one of Bhojpuri cinema's most bold and gorgeactresses. She is an avid social media user. Her stunning fashion sense puts her in the limelight.

Monalundoubtedly has a significant social media following. She continues to strike dread into the hearts of her worshippers with her beauty. (WATCH VIDEO )

Every day, she posts risky photographs and videos that her admirers like. Meanwhile, her old song is making a comeback.



On YouTube, the song has earned 6,654,622 views and 7k likes. Monalisa's daring dancing and appearance are featured in the song. The Bhojpuri Queen's dances are well received by the crowd. This video has received several comments from viewers.

Monalhas destroyed the enchantment of Hindi, Telugu, Odisha, and Bengali films, in addition to Bhojpuri films. She has appeared in several Hindi television series.

She appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss, when her Hindi belt got renowned among the audience. Monalhas destroyed the enchantment of Hindi, Telugu, Odisha, and Bengali films, in addition to Bhojpuri films.