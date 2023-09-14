Past Starbucks CEO retires from coffee chain’s panel

(MENAFN) Past Starbucks chief executive Howard Schultz is retiring from the coffee chain’s panel, the firm declared on Wednesday.



“I look forward to supporting this next generation of leaders to steward Starbucks into the future as a customer, supporter and advocate in my role as chairman emeritus,” Schultz stated in a declaration.



The firm noted that the shift was measure of an intended change, but Schultz, who is 70 years old, did not give a cause for his departure.



His third term as Starbucks’ head of the company concluded in March, as Laxman Narasimhan entered into the position. Schultz spent 11 months back in the uppermost occupation. Throughout that period, he made a plan to update the firm’s cafes, develop ties with its baristas as well as promote future sales expansion. He led the roll out of Starbucks Oleato, a streak of olive oil-infused beverages.



But several of Schultz’s movements developed new rivals. He took a more violent method on baristas join unions than Kevin Johnson, who stepped up as chief executive following Schultz’s second term.

MENAFN14092023000045015839ID1107068171