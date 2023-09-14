Lavanya Tripathi Opts Out Of 'Bold' Webseries Before Impending Wedding To Fiance Varun Tej

ALSO READ: Karan Johar gets 'emotional'; asks for 'chance' from his trolls

One notable instance of this decision came when Lavanya was set and slated to star in a web series that required her character to be bold. In light of her impending familial ties to a prestigifilm dynasty, she chose to opt out of the project. Lavanya returned the advance payment to the producers and encouraged them to find a replacement for her role, emphasizing her commitment to her new family's reputation.

The engagement of Varun and Lavanya happened on June 9 in an intimate ceremony held in Hyderabad. As per reports, the wedding is rumoured to be scheduled for November and is said to be a destination wedding set against the picturesque backdrop of Italy.

The love story between Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi blossomed on the sets of their first film together, Mister. Speaking about their relationship, Varun shared that their friendship gradually transformed into love. Despite being a private person, the parents of Varun Tej were aware of their bond, which remained under wraps until they officially announced their engagement.

