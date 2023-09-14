Caught On Camera: Indian Man Under Scrutiny For Harassing Woman In Hong Kong | WATCH

In the video, the Indian man can be seen chasing the South Korean woman, assaulting her, and touching her without her consent. This viral video is from Hong Kong, where the Indian man initially shared information about the Hong Kong metro with the woman.

However, the accused, Amit, stalked her all the way to her home. On the way, he approached the Korean girl. Despite the Korean streamer warning Amit to stay away, he repeatedly touched her and cornered her against a wall.

In the metro side tunnel, Amit continued to touch her without her consent, sexually assaulting the woman by grabbing her private parts. The South Korean streamer cried for help in the tunnel, but unfortunately, no one came to her aid.

This may have been due to the late hour, with no one nearby. Even in the video, it can be observed that no one is present except the accused. When the woman cried for help, the accused fled, fearing stern action from the police and the public.

Regrettably, this is the second such case where a streamer was sexually assaulted by an Indian man. Another incident occurred last year in Mumbai, where another South Korean streamer was stalked and sexually assaulted. The accused, Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, were booked under Section 354.





As of now, there is no information available regarding the Indian man and potential legal action against him in Hong Kong. Some reports suggest that Amit works at an Indian restaurant in Hong Kong. Public outrage against Amit is likely to escalate, prompting the authorities to take action in response to the situation.