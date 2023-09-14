Coffee To Tea: 7 Morning Drinks For Weight Loss

Coffee to tea is part of a balanced morning routine, aiding weight loss when combined with diet and exercise

Coffee can temporarily boost your metabolism and suppress your appetite due to its caffeine content. However, avoid adding sugar and high-calorie creamers

Drinking warm water with lemon in the morning can kickstart your metabolism, promote digestion, and provide vitamin C. Some people find it helps control appetite and cravings

Herbal teas like peppermint, chamomile, or hibisare caffeine-free and can be a relaxing way to start your day. They might help reduce stress and emotional eating

Ginger has been associated with improved digestion and reduced inflammation. A warm cup of ginger tea can be soothing and may help control your appetite

Green tea contains antioxidants which can boost metabolism and promote fat oxidation. Drinking a cup of green tea in the morning can help increase your energy levels