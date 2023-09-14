Puratawn: Sharmila Tagore To Share Screen With Rituparna Sengupta In Film; See Details

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor opens up on Taimur's name controversy; was baffled at the media trial

In Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Bengali film "Antaheen," which also starred Radhika Apte and Rahul Bose, Sharmila Tagore made her last screen appearance. Indraneil and Rituparna previously worked together on a movie directed by Indrasis Acharya. The present production of "Kabuliwala," starring Mithun Chakraborty, Abir Chatterjee, and Sohini Sarkar, is being overseen by director Suman Ghosh. "I may not have been acting, but I was speaking about cinema on different forums. You don't have to be at the pinnacle of your career – but at every stage, if you can speak up and make your presence felt, that's what makes the difference," she told the press.

