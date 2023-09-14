Your Voice, Their Legacy: Get A Chance To Speak In New Parliament On October 2; Read Details

Eligible participants for the programme must fall within the age group of 18 to 29 years as of October 1, 2023. A three-minute speech video in English or Hindi on Lal Bahadur Shastri's legacy and life should be uploaded to Google Home. 25 selected youth will have the opportunity to participate in the event. The last date for applications is September 15, 5 p.m.

Entrance to the new Parliament building:

The entrance to the new Parliament building has undergone significant changes in preparation for its first session next week. Notably, Parliament staff will receive new uniforms to mark this occasion. Marshals will be dressed in distinct attire featuring a Manipuri turban and a shirt adorned with a losymbol. Female employees will be attired in sarees as part of their uniform. Additionally, security personnel will undergo commando training.

It is also reported that on Ganesha Chaturthi Day, Mandira Pravesh will be performed with a special pooja.

These alterations and preparations signify the readiness of the new Parliament building for its upcoming sessions, with the new uniforms symbolising a fresh start.

The new Parliament building, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, reflects the country's cultural and artistic diversity. There are estimated to be around 5,000 pieces of artwork that are being showcased in the new Parliament. These include sculptures, paintings, and wall panels.

The adornment and design of the building involved the collaborative efforts of over a thousand skilled craftsmen and artists. It has been emphasised that all the artworks have been specially commissioned.

While the Parliament is intended to belong to the people of the country and reflect their aspirations, an endeavour was made to include indigenand grassroots artists from all corners of the nation. The artefacts will embody the Indian identity and ethos, encompassing both culture and civilization.

The building has three ceremonial foyers where huge brass images of Mahatma Gandhi, Chanakya, Gargi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, B. R. Ambedkar, and the Chariot Wheel from the Sun Temple at Konark are on display.



