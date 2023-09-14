Life-Changing Lottery For Elderly UK Woman: Rs 10 Lakh Monthly Payout For Next 30 Years!

Everything began when Stanbridge and her three daughters were at her house. She decided to buy a Set For Life ticket via the app after discovering some money spiders around her house and garden, according to the National Lottery. Money spiders are a particular species of spider that may be found in the UK. According to superstition, if you find a money spider on you or in your hair, you'll get new clothes and money.

Stanbridge, who was aware of the superstition, bought a Set for Life ticket using the Lottery's mobile app.

“We had my 70th birthday party, so we had been busy. I saw an email from The National Lottery. I logged on to the App, thinking I had won £10, and then saw, 'Congratulations, you've won £10K Thousand a month for 30 years'. I told Keith [Doris' husband], 'Have I read that right? Does that say what I think it says? No, it can't be!',” Stanbridge told the National Lottery.

Stanbridge and her husband bought a new bed and an air fryer with the money. Along with that, they travelled to Cornwall for a family vacation. They also have plans to refurbish the house they have lived in for the previ50 years. They might even treat themselves to a trip with their family.

The British equivalent of Powerball is called the National Lottery Set For Life Game. To win £10,000 (US$12,465) per month for the following 30 years, players must correctly predict five numbers in addition to the "Life Ball."

