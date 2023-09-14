'The Vaccine War' Trailer OUT: Witness Pallavi Joshi, Nana Patekar's Acting Chops In Science-Centric Film

ALSO READ: Puratawn: Sharmila Tagore to share screen with Rituparna Sengupta in film; see details

The trailer for 'India's first bio-science film', 'The Vaccine War' gives a detailed account and is a poignant drama film about the struggle of Indian scientists behind the development of vaccines and also unfolds many stories that went behind the curtains. The movie blends drama, emotions, and science with a compelling storyline and brilliant performances by Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher and Nana Patekar. The film's narrative talks about the struggle of Indian scientists and the unheard happenings including their struggles that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic in regards to making India's first government-approved vaccine for Indian citizens.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has left no stone unturned to promote the film in every corner of the world. Besides the screening abroad, the pioneer filmmaker launched the first song, 'Shristhi se pehele', at Times Square.

'The Vaccine War' will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film is ready to hit the theatres in India in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

