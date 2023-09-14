US Open 2023: Twitter Erupts In Praise For Novak Djokovic's Tribute To Kobe Bryant After 24Th Grand Slam Win

In a touching gesture, Djokovic revealed a t-shirt featuring an image of himself alongside Bryant, the fiercely competitive basketball icon known as "Mamba." On the back of the shirt, the number 24 was prominently displayed, representing the jersey worn by the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player during his illustriNBA career.

Djokovic shared the significance behind his tribute, explaining how Kobe Bryant had been a source of inspiration and support during some of the most challenging moments in his career, particularly during a career-threatening elbow injury in 2017.

"I thought about doing this t-shirt a few days ago," said Djokovic.

"I didn't share it with anybody. Kobe was a close friend of mine, and we had many conversations about the winner's mentality. When I was struggling with injury and trying to work my way back to the top, he was one of the people I relied on the most. He was always there to offer support in the most friendly way. His passing deeply affected me, and the number 24 represents the jersey he wore with the Lakers, so I thought it would be a fitting way to acknowledge him."

