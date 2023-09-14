Pooja Bhatt Opens Up For 1St Time On Rumour Claiming Alia Bhatt Is Her Daughter

ALSO READ: Naseeruddin Shah bashes Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' for regressive storyline; takes sly dig - READ

“Ye toh humare desh mein bahut purani cheez hai (This is not new in our country). Start talking about somebody's relationship with their daughter or with their bhabhi or with their sister or with their whatever. Now, how do you counteract that? Ke aap iss cheez ko dignity bhi de sakte hai respond kar ke? It is absurd," Pooja said.

A few years after they had broken up, Mahesh and Soni Razdan got married. In 1993, the couple welcomed Alia Bhatt and their elder daughter Shaheen Bhatt.

Pooja and Alia get along well. In 2021, Pooja attended Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. Earlier this year, when Pooja Bhatt was competing in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Alia took on the role of her supporter.

