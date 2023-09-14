Butter Chicken To Chole Bhature: 7 Popular Foods In Punjab

Butter chicken has thick and spicy gravy made with tomatoes, yoghurt, and spices in which chicken gets cooked. Here are 7 popular foods in Punjab.

Amritsari Fish is a batter-fried, succulent and spicy Fish delicacy in Punjab relished with naan or plain since it is a dry dish.

Lassi is a creamy milk-based drink prepared in clay pots and topped off with a generlayer of malai and is popular in Punjab.

Dal Makhani is made using a combination of black lentils with red kidney beans cooked in spicy tomato-based gravy relished with butter naan or steamed rice.

Chargrilled and spiced with bell peppers and veggies, this soft cottage cheese delicacy is very popular in Punjab.

Rajma cooked with vegetables, spices in a flavourful gravy with pickled onions and dhaniya to garnish is relished with steamed rice.

Chole Bhature, a popular dish, is a delicicombination of spicy masala chickpea gravy and fried bread called bhature.