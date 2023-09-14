Rava To Masala: 6 Popular South Indian Dosas For Morning Breakfast

(MENAFN- Asianet) The tastiness of a dcan be subjective and depends on personal preferences. Dis a popular South Indian dish made from fermented rice and lentil batter, and there are varitypes of dosas available, each with its unique taste and flavour profile. From Rava Dto Masala Dosa, here are 6 popular Dosas for morning breakfast.
Rava dosa, made from rava and rice flour batter, is known for its crispy texture and unique flavour.
Neer Dosa is a thin dosa, made from a batter of rice and coconut, and has a delicate coconut flavour.
Sliced onions are added to dosa batter before cooking, giving it a tangy flavour and served with chutney.
Mysore Masala Dosa uses a spicy red chutney spread inside before adding the potato filling.
This dosa, made from whole green gram (moong dal), is served with ginger or coconut chutney.
It's a crispy dosa filled with a spiced potato mixture relished with chutney and sambar.
