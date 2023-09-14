President Ilham Aliyev Takes Part In 5Th Consultative Meeting Of Heads Of Central Asian States (Photo) (Live)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 14. The 5th
Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia has
kicked off in Dushanbe, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is
attending the meeting as the guest of honor.
President Ilham Aliyev is addressing the participants of the
meeting.
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon welcomed President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state.
Then, a family photo was taken.
The initiative of holding consultative meetings of the Heads of
State of Central Asia was put forward by President of Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev in 2017. The first meeting was held in
Kazakhstan, the second in Uzbekistan, the third in Turkmenistan,
and the fourth in Kyrgyzstan.
