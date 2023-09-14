Armenia Should Stop Inciting Unrest And Concentrate On Peace Talks Turkish Mod

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Armenia should
abandon provocations and rather, foon peace negotiations, the
Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye said, Trend reports.
"Armenia is not only violating the ceasefire agreements on the
border with Azerbaijan, but is also digging trenches and building
fortifications. Armenia should abandon its provocations and focus
on peaceful negotiations and cooperation," said the ministry.
According to the ministry, the opening of the Zangezur Corridor
is of great importance. It is necessary to sign a peace agreement
for peace and stability in the region.
