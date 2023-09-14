Azerbaijan, Türkiye To Conduct Joint Special Forces Exercises

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Türkiye and
Azerbaijan are holding bilateral SAT-SAS (underwater offense and
defense) exercises on September 8-15, the Turkish Ministry of
National Defense said, Trend reports.
Besides, according to the ministry, Türkiye and Pakistan will
hold "Eternal Brotherhood-II" exercises on September 18-30.
Moreover, the special forces of Azerbaijan and Türkiye will
participate in the "Caucasian Eagle" exercises.
Previously, SAT and SAS units of the Azerbaijan Navy and the
special forces of the Turkish Navy conducted joint drills in
Marmaris in October 2022.
