Azerbaijan Announces Budget Revenues For This Year

The operational data of Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry shows that the state budget received 20.4 billion manat ($11.9 billion) from January through August 2023.

The volume of funds spent amounted to 20.6 billion manat ($12.1 billion). Thus, a deficit of 218.5 million manat ($128.5 million) was formed.

Moreover, the state budget received 18.7 billion manat ($10.9 billion) from January through July 2023 (7 months), of which 17.6 billion manat ($10.3 billion) was spent (a surpof 1.1 billion manat, which is $647 million).