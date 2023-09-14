Inter-Regional Trade Turnover Increased Over Past Five Years - Kazakh President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 14. Iintraregional trade turnover between Central Asian countries has
grown by more than 80 percent, amounting to $10.6 billion over the
past five years, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
in his speech at the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State
of Central Asia, Trend reports.
"It is gratifying that the format of consultative meetings
turned out to be not only viable, but has turned into a truly
effective platform with enormprospects. This is facilitated by
an active and trusting political dialogue, which allows literally
any issues to be resolved in a constructive manner," he said.
According to him, mutually beneficial trade and economic
cooperation is consistently expanding.
"Contacts between businesses have intensified, and the number of
joint ventures is growing. Large regional projects not only bring
tangible mutual benefits, but also change the entire configuration
of the Central Asian economy. Over the past five years,
intra-regional trade turnover has grown by more than 80 percent,
amounting to $10.6 billion. I am convinced that this is not the
limit. Our countries have enormpotential for further
development of trade," he said.
