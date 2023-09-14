Thursday, 14 September 2023 03:48 GMT

Inter-Regional Trade Turnover Increased Over Past Five Years - Kazakh President


9/14/2023 7:25:15 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 14. Iintraregional trade turnover between Central Asian countries has grown by more than 80 percent, amounting to $10.6 billion over the past five years, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his speech at the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, Trend reports.

"It is gratifying that the format of consultative meetings turned out to be not only viable, but has turned into a truly effective platform with enormprospects. This is facilitated by an active and trusting political dialogue, which allows literally any issues to be resolved in a constructive manner," he said.

According to him, mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation is consistently expanding.

"Contacts between businesses have intensified, and the number of joint ventures is growing. Large regional projects not only bring tangible mutual benefits, but also change the entire configuration of the Central Asian economy. Over the past five years, intra-regional trade turnover has grown by more than 80 percent, amounting to $10.6 billion. I am convinced that this is not the limit. Our countries have enormpotential for further development of trade," he said.

MENAFN14092023000187011040ID1107068135

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search