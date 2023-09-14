Cental Asian Countries Keen To Boost Mutual Trade Turnover - Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 14. Central Asian
countries can increase mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in the
near future, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in
his speech at the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of
Central Asia, Trend reports.
As Tokayev noted, Kazakhstan could increase its exports to the
countries of the region by 175 non-resource commodity items.
"I believe that the main driving force in expanding trade
turnover should be the business circles of our countries.
Therefore, in my opinion, working to create a favorable environment
for them should become a priority.
To establish direct connections between business entities, we
propose to create a unified electronic database of commodity
producers, for example, within the framework of the Central Asia
Gateway portal," he added.
