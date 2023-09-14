Thursday, 14 September 2023 03:48 GMT

Cental Asian Countries Keen To Boost Mutual Trade Turnover - Tokayev


9/14/2023 7:25:15 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 14. Central Asian countries can increase mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in the near future, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his speech at the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, Trend reports.

As Tokayev noted, Kazakhstan could increase its exports to the countries of the region by 175 non-resource commodity items.

"I believe that the main driving force in expanding trade turnover should be the business circles of our countries. Therefore, in my opinion, working to create a favorable environment for them should become a priority.

To establish direct connections between business entities, we propose to create a unified electronic database of commodity producers, for example, within the framework of the Central Asia Gateway portal," he added.

MENAFN14092023000187011040ID1107068134

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search