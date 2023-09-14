Kazakhstan Plans To Gradually Boost Middle Corridor's Capacity - Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 14. Kazakhstan
intends to systematically increase the capacity of the
Trans-Caspian international transport route (Middle Corridor), said
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his speech at the
5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia,
Trend reports.
Speaking about the full implementation of the transport and
logistics potential of the countries of Central Asia, Tokayev noted
that this inherently strategic area can become a support point for
the rapid development of the region.
"We are witnessing the formation of a new economic geography of
the world. An increase in trade flows in the direction of China,
Europe, Russia, and the Middle East is predicted," he said.
Tokayev added that Central Asia is at the crossroads connecting
the global north and south, west and east.
"This is our seriadvantage, which opens up broad prospects.
At the current stage, the Trans-Caspian International Transport
Route plays a special role. In the medium term, traffic volumes
along this corridor can be increased fivefold. We intend to
systematically increase its capacity by introducing digital
solutions and modernizing infrastructure," he added.
