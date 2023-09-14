The Last Salute: India Mourns Death Of 2 Army Officers And J&K DSP In Anantnag Encounter - WATCH

In the dense forest of the Kokernag district of Anantnag, amid heavy firing by the terrorists, the body of the police officer has been retrieved.

The Rashtriya Rifles are the army's counter-insurgency unit that operates

in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the top officials who have rushed to the scene of the encounter to supervise the operation and evacuation of bodies are Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Army's 15 Corps commander, and Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh.

The Indian Army has deployed cheetah helicopters for surveillance operations over the encounter site.

According to sources, the army and police together conducted an operation late last night after receiving specific details regarding the presence of terrorists. The Jammu and Kashmir police deputy superintendent and the commanding officer's troops came under intense firing from the terrorists.

The three officers suffered seriinjuries. Although reinforcements were quickly dispatched to the scene, sources claim that the injured were unable to be evacuated immediately owing to heavy gunfire from the terrorists, who are said to be deeply entrenched.



