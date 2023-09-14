Health: 5 Dangerous Effects Of Excessive Walnut Consumption

ALSO READ: Health Hazards: 5 disastrside effects of eating too many Tomatoes daily

Here are five potential dangers of eating walnuts excessively:

1. Weight Gain:

Walnuts are calorie-dense due to their high-fat content, primarily healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids. Eating them in excess without accounting for the additional calories can contribute to weight gain.

2. Digestive Issues:

Overeating walnuts can lead to digestive problems such as bloating, gas, and diarrhoea. This is because walnuts contain fibre, and excessive fibre intake can cause gastrointestinal discomfort, particularly if your body is not accustomed to it.

3. Potential Allergies:

Some individuals may be allergic to tree nuts like walnuts. Excessive consumption increases the risk of allergic reactions, which can range from mild symptoms like itching and hives to severe reactions like anaphylaxis. If you suspect a walnut allergy, it's essential to seek medical advice.

4. Imbalanced Omega-6 to Omega-3 Ratio:

Excessive consumption of Walnuts which has omega-6 fatty acids, relative to omega-3s, can disrupt the ideal balance of these essential fats in your diet. An imbalance is associated with inflammation and varichronic diseases.

5. Kidney Stones:

Walnuts contain oxalates, which can contribute to the formation of kidney stones in susceptible individuals.

