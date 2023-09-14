Health Hazards: 5 Disastrous Side Effects Of Eating Too Many Tomatoes Daily

ALSO READ: 5 surprising Health Benefits of having Turmeric Water for fit body

Here are 5 side effects of consuming too many tomatoes daily:

1. Acid Reflux:

Tomatoes are naturally acidic, and excessive consumption can trigger or exacerbate acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) symptoms in some individuals. The high acid content may lead to heartburn, chest pain, or regurgitation.

2. Digestive Distress:

The skin and seeds of tomatoes contain dietary fibre, which can be difficult to digest in large quantities. Eating too many tomatoes, especially if you're sensitive to dietary fibre, may lead to digestive discomforts such as gas, bloating, or diarrhoea.

3. Kidney Stones:

Tomatoes are a source of oxalates, compounds that can contribute to the formation of kidney stones in susceptible individuals. Overconsumption of tomatoes may increase the risk of developing kidney stones, particularly if you have a history of kidney stone formation.

4. Lycopene Overload:

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant associated with varihealth benefits. However, excessive intake of lycopene supplements or tomato-based products may lead to a condition called lycopenemia, which can cause skin discolouration, such as a yellow or orange tint.

5. Allergic Reactions:

Some individuals may be allergic to tomatoes or develop sensitivities to certain proteins found in tomatoes. Consuming large quantities of tomatoes can increase the risk of allergic reactions, including skin rashes, itching, or gastrointestinal symptoms.

