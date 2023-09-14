11 Dead After Truck Rams Into Bus On Jaipur-Agra Highway In Bharatpur

The truck struck the from behind while it stopped at the Antra overpass in the Lakhanpur neighbourhood.

Five men and six women died on the spot, police said.

According to the police control room, the deceased have been identified as Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji, his wife Madhuben, Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben and Madhuben - the wife of one Arvind.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.

In another accident in Rajasthan, four people were killed and one was injured after their jeep collided with a in Hanumangarh district on Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred near Lakhowali under the Hanumangarh town police station area. The deceased were identified as Nandram Jat (70), Neetu Jat (60), Deepu Jat (13) and Arjun Jat (40), police said.




