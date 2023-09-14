Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check September 13 Fuel Rates In Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru And Other Cities

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Bengaluru



Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chennai



Petrol:

Rs 102.86

Diesel:

Rs 94.24

Gurugram



Petrol: Rs 97.18

Diesel:

Rs 90.05

Kolkata



Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel:

Rs 92.76

Lucknow



Petrol:

Rs 96.57

Diesel:

Rs 89.76

Mumbai



Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi



Petrol:

Rs 96.72

Diesel:

Rs 89.62

Noida



Petrol:

Rs 106.14

Diesel: Rs 92.69