Japan's New Foreign Minister Condemns Russian Aggression Against Ukraine

She stated this at the first press conference following her appointment, Ukrinform reports with reference to Kyodo .

At the same time, Kamikawa has said that Japan will "appropriately address" matters that Tokyo and Moscow should deal with as neighbors, such as fishing quotas, "from the perspective of what will contribute to national interests.

She also stated that it is important for Japan to maintain frank dialogue with China to improve the strained ties between the Asian powers, and pledged to build "constructive and stable" ties with Beijing.

Kamikawa, 70, assumed the post at a critical time when Japan-China relations are strained by the dispute over the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the now-defunct Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan into the Pacific Ocean, which started on August 24.

Japan and China have also been at odds over issues including the Tokyo-controlled, Beijing-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, and China's intensifying joint military activities with Russia near Japan amid the war in Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday reshuffled the government, appointing five women to the positions of ministers.

Yoko Kamikawa, a former Justice Minister, became the new Foreign Minister.

Photo: EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON