Northern Sea Route becomes great global export, import artery

(MENAFN) Aleksey Chekunkov, the minister for the growth of the Far East as well as the Arctic, clarified to the news agency on Wednesday that in spite of restrictions influencing shipbuilding ventures, the Northern Sea Route (NSR) in Russia's select economic zone inside Arctic waters is undergoing an unparalleled outpouring in growth.



Chekunkov emphasized that cargo turnover during this important shipment corridor skyrocketed to 34 million tons each year in the previous year, marking an eightfold upsurge since 2015. Furthermore, he predicts that present substructure initiatives is going to push this turnover to exceed 80 million tons by next year.



“The Northern Sea Route has already become a full-fledged international artery; it can already be considered a global transportation corridor. A large part of the global economy depends on it; all the countries that receive our liquefied natural gas, including those that are currently deemed ‘unfriendly’… The intensity of shipping will increase many times over in the next seven years,” the minister declared, talking on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.



