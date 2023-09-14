'Jawan' Box Office Collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Soon To Cross Rs 600 Cr Mark Worldwide

'Jawan' is a box-office success. On Day 1, the film grossed Rs 74.50 crore in India across all languages. The film became the highest opening day in Hindi cinema history, grossing Rs 129.06 crore globally. According to trade sources, 'Jawan' made Rs 26.50 crorein India on Day 6, September 12. As a result, India's total collection currently stands at Rs 345.58 crore. On September 11, 'Jawan' had an overall occupancy of 26.28 per cent.

SRK's film has surpassed 'Gadar 2' and 'Pathaan', becoming the fastest film to reach the Rs 300-crore club (nett BOC Hindi). While 'Jawan' broke this barrier on Day 6, 'Pathaan' did it on Day 7, and 'Gadar 2' did so on Day 8.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, 'Jawan' has already crossed the Rs 600-crore milestone at the global box office. Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company behind Jawan, shared the film's worldwide collection on Instagram. They wrote,“The box office is running high with King Khan!✨🔥.”

About Jawan:

'Jawan' will be released in theatres globally on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film, directed by Atlee, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone makes a brief appearance.

The film is a commercial entertainment in which SRK plays an intelligence officer and a burglar. Filming occurred in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander composed for the film and made his Bollywood debut as a solo composer.