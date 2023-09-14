Safety Upgrade In Karnataka: QR Codes For Vehicles To Alert Family, Police And Hospitals To Aid Accident Respo

During a press conference held on Tuesday, Rajesh Ghatanatti, the founder of Highway Delight, explained, "The Raksha QR code has been developed to assist accident victims. Local residents can swiftly notify their family members by scanning this code affixed to the vehicle of the accident victim. The identity of both the caller and recipient remains confidential. Furthermore, our organization receives accident location information and forwards it to the local hospital and police station."

Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver's smart QR code hack takes social media by storm

To obtain a Raksha QR Code, vehicle owners must register with Highway Delight, paying an annual fee of ₹365. This registration process allows users to input critical details such as blood type, vehicle insurance, health insurance, and emergency family information. Ghatanatti assured that all this information would remain secure.