Mint To Lavender-7 Cheapest Plants To Grow At Home

If you're looking to start a home garden on a budget, plenty of low-cost plants are easy to grow and maintain. Here are seven of the cheapest plants to consider growing at home.



Chives are a low-maintenance herb that adds a mild onion flavor to dishes. They can be grown from seeds or divided from established plants.



Marigolds are colorful annual flowers that are often used for garden borders and as natural pest repellents. They are easy to grow from seeds and add a pop of color to your garden.



Mint can be grown in pots or directly in the ground. Mint varieties like spearmint and peppermint are popular choices for tea and culinary uses.



Spider plants are hardy indoor plants that are known for their air-purifying qualities. They are easy to care for and can thrive in indirect light.



Succulents come in all forms, sizes, and colours. Their minimal water needs make them ideal for indoor and outdoor gardening.



The fragrant and drought-tolerant lavender plant is easy to grow from seeds or cuttings. Its relaxing scent can be utilised for crafts and lavender sachets.



Basil is aromatic and adaptable when grown from seeds or cuttings. Ideal for indoor or outdoor gardening, it thrives in well-drained soil and lots of sunshine.