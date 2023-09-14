MTV Vmas 2023 Winners: 'Anti-Hero' Singer Taylor Swift Takes Home Four Major Awards; Read Details

(MENAFN- Asianet) The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards were held in the Prudential Centre in New Jersey on Tuesday (Wednesday in India), with Nicki Minaj hosting and performing. Taylor Swift topped the group with eight nominations, including artist of the year, video of the year, and song of the year for her smash single "Anti-Hero."
Beyoncé, Doja, Karol G, Minaj, and Shakira have joined Swift as artist of the year candidates, marking the first time since the category's inception in 2017 that all nominees are female. Shakira was honoured with the Video Vanguard Award. The night also saw the debut of a new category, Best Afrobeats.
Throughout the ceremony, Demi Lovato, Shakira, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion, Diddy, Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, and Fall Out Boy, among others, performed. Video of the year
Doja Cat –“Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Miley Cy–“Flowers” – Columbia Records
Nicki Minaj –“Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
Olivia Rodrigo –“vampire” – Geffen Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras –“Unholy” – Capitol Records
SZA –“Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
WINNER: Taylor Swift –“Anti-Hero” – Republic Records Artist of the year
Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Karol G – Interscope Records
Nicki Minaj – Republic Records
Shakira – Sony MusicLatin
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Republic Records Song of the year
Miley Cy–“Flowers” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo –“vampire” – Geffen Records
Rema & Selena Gomez –“Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras –“Unholy” – Capitol Records
Steve Lacy –“Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA Records
SZA –“Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records
WINNER: Taylor Swift –“Anti-Hero” – Republic Records Best new artist
GloRilla – CMG / Interscope Records
WINNER: Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records
Kaliii – Atlantic Records
Peso Pluma – Double P Records
PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment
Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records Best collaboration
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha –“I'm Good (Blue)” – Warner Records
Post Malone, Doja Cat –“I Like You (aHappier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami –“Gotta Move On” – Motown Records
WINNER: Karol G, Shakira –“TQG” – Universal Music Latino
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy –“Creepin' (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records
Rema & Selena Gomez –“Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records Best pop
Demi Lovato –“Swine” – Island Records
Dua Lipa –“Dance the Night (From
Barbie the Album)” – Atlantic Records
Ed Sheeran –“Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records
Miley Cy–“Flowers” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo –“vampire” – Geffen Records
P!nk –“Trustfall” – RCA Records
WINNER: Taylor Swift –“Anti-Hero” – Republic Records Best hip-hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami –“Gotta Move On” – Motown Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby –“Staying Alive” – We the Best / Epic Records
GloRilla & Cardi B –“Tomorrow 2” – CMG / Interscope Records
Lil Uzi Vert –“Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation Now
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX –“Kant Nobody” – Young Money Records
Metro Boomin ft Future –“Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records
WINNER: Nicki Minaj –“Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records Best R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye –“Stay” – RCA Records
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown –“How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy –“Creepin' (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records
WINNER: SZA –“Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Toosii –“Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj –“Love in the Way” – Empire Distribution Best alternative
blink-182 –“Edging” – Columbia Records
boygen–“the film” – Interscope Records
Fall Out Boy –“Hold Me Like a Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen
WINNER: Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste –“Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records
Paramore –“This Is Why” – Atlantic Records
Thirty Seconds to Mars –“Stuck” – Concord Records Best rock
Foo Fighters –“The Teacher” – RCA Records
Linkin Park –“Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers –“Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records
WINNER: Måneskin –“The Loneliest” – Arista Records
Metallica –“Lux Æterna” – Blackened Recordings
Muse –“You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween” – Warner Records Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta –“Funk Rave” – Republic Records
Bad Bunny –“Where She Goes” – Rimas Entertainment
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma –“Ella Baila Sola” – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny –“un x100to” – Rimas Entertainment
Karol G, Shakira –“TQG” – Universal Music Latino
Rosalia –“Despecha,” – Columbia Records
Shakira –“Acróstico” – Sony MusicLatin Best K-pop
aespa –“Girls” – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.
BLACKPINK –“Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
Fifty Fifty –“Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records
Seventeen –“Super” – HYBE / Geffen Records
WINNER: Stray Kids –“S-Class” – JYP / Republic
TOMORROW X TOGETHER –“Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records Best Afrobeats
Ayra Starr –“Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings
Burna Boy –“It's Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd
Davido ft. MKeys –“Unavailable” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
Fireboy DML & Asake –”Bandana” – Empire Distribution
Libianca –“People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
WINNER: Rema & Selena Gomez –“Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Wizkid ft Ayra Starr–“2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records Video for good
Alicia Keys –“If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)” – Netflix
Bad Bunny –“El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente” – Rimas Entertainment
Demi Lovato –“Swine” – Island Records
WINNER: Dove Cameron –“Breakfast” – Columbia Records
Imagine Dragons –“Crushed” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Maluma –“La Reina” – Sony MusicLatin Push performance of the year
August 2022: Saucy Santana –“Booty” – Arena Records / RCA Records
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez –“Until I Found You” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
October 2022: JVKE –“golden hour” – AWAL
November 2022: Flo Milli –“Conceited” – '94 Sounds / RCA Records
December 2022: Reneé Rapp –“Colorado” – Interscope Records
January 2023: Sam Ryder –“All the Way Over” – Elektra Entertainment
February 2023: Armani White –“Goated” – Def Jam
March 2023: Fletcher –“Becky's So Hot” – Capitol Records
WINNER: April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER –“Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
May 2023: Ice Spice –“Princess Diana” – Heavy on It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records
June 2023: FLO –“Losing You” – Uptown/Republic Records
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith –“That Part” – Island Records Best direction
Doja Cat –“Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Directed by Tanu Muiño
Drake –“Falling Back” – OVO/Republic Records – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
Kendrick Lamar –“Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion –“Her” – 300 Entertainment – Directed by Colin Tilley
Sam Smith, Kim Petras –“Unholy” – Capitol Records – Directed by Floria Sigismondi
SZA –“Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Directed by Christian Breslauer
WINNER: Taylor Swift –“Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift Best cinematography
Adele –“I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
Ed Sheeran –“Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Natasha Baier
Janelle Mo–“Lipstick Lover” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Allison Anderson
Kendrick Lamar –“Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records 0 Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
Miley Cy–“Flowers” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Marcell Rev
Olivia Rodrigo –“vampire” – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Russ Fraser
WINNER: Taylor Swift –“Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rina Yang Best visual effects
Fall Out Boy –“Love From the Other Side” – Fueled By Ramen – Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
Harry Styles –“Music for a Sushi Restaurant” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
Melanie Martinez –“VOID” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by Carbon
Nicki Minaj –“Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
Sam Smith, Kim Petras –“Unholy” – Capitol Records – Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER
WINNER: Taylor Swift –“Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament Best choreography
WINNER: BLACKPINK –“Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
Dua Lipa –“Dance the Night (From
Barbie the Album)” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Charm LaDonna
Jonas Brothers –“Waffle House” – Republic Records – Choreography by Jerry Reece
Megan Thee Stallion –“Her” – 300 Entertainment – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Panic! At The Di–“Middle of a Breakup” – Fueled By Ramen – Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
Sam Smith, Kim Petras –“Unholy” – Capitol Records – Choreography by (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel Best art direction
boygen–“the film” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Jen Dunlap
BLACKPINK –“Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
WINNER: Doja Cat –“Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Art Direction by Spencer Graves
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste –“Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Brandon Mendez
Megan Thee Stallion –“Her” – 300 Entertainment – Art Direction by Niko Philipides
SZA –“Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Art Direction by Kate Bunch Best editing
BLACKPINK –“Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Kendrick Lamar –“Rich Spirit” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Edited by Grason Caldwell
Miley Cy–“River” – Columbia Records – Edited by Brandan Walter
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo –“vampire” – Geffen Records – Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
SZA –“Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
Taylor Swift –“Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Edited by Chancler Haynes
Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
BLACKPINK – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records Show of the Summer
Drake – OVO / Republic Records
Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
Karol G – Interscope Records
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Republic Records Group of the Year
WINNER: BLACKPINK – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
FIFTY FIFTY – ATTRAKT / Warner Records
FLO – Uptown Records/Republic Records
Jonas Brothers – Republic Records
Måneskin – Arista Records
NewJeans – ADOR/Geffen Records
SEVENTEEN – HYBE / Geffen Records
TOMORROW x TOGETHER – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records Song of the Summer
Beyoncé –“Cuff It” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Billie Eilish –“What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture 'Barbie')” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat –“Paint the Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Doechii ft. Kodak Black –“What It Is (Block Boy)” – Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records
Dua Lipa –“Dance the Night (From the Barbie Album)” – Atlantic Records / Warner Records
FIFTY FIFTY –“Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records
Gunna –“fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment
WINNER: Jung Kook ft. Latto –“Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice–“Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]” – 10k Projects / Capitol Records / Dolo Entertainment / Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo –“vampire” – Geffen Records
SZA –“Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice –“Karma” – Republic Records
TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers –“Do It Like That” – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
Luke Combs –“Fast Car” – Columbia Nashville
Troye Sivan –“Rush” – Capitol Records
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma –“La Bebe (Remix)” – Warner Music Latina Album of the Year
Beyoncé –
Renaissance
– Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Drake & 21 Savage –
Her Loss
– OVO / Republic Records
Metro Boomin –
Heroes & Villains
– Boominati / Republic Records
Miley Cy–
Endless Summer Vacation
– Columbia Records
SZA –
SOS
– Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
WINNER: Taylor Swift –
Midnights
– Republic Records