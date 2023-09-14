Lokmat Style Awards 2023: Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy And Shilpa Shetty Ramp Up Style Game At Event

At the much-awaited star-studded awards night of Lokmat Style Awards 2023, a glance at how Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and Mouni Roy looked beautiful and breath-taking in stylish ensemble attires.

Malaika Arora looked drop-dead-gorgeand sizzling in a white saree and tied up hair at the event with her radiant smile.

Shilpa Shetty soon to be seen in Sukhee, looked beautiful and stunning in a black fish pattern cut-out waisted outfit as she posed for paps.

Mouni Roy looks pretty and mesmerizing in a white embroidered work saree as she smiles and posed for paps at event.

Ananya Panday who wowed audiences with an impressive performance in Dream Girl 2, looked stunning in a shimmery white embroidered blouse and ghagra at event.

Tiger Shroff looks dapper and suave in a white shirt and black pants attire as he posed for the paps at the event.

Suniel Shetty soon to be seen in Hera Pheri 3, looked suave and stylish in a white shirt and black pants at the event.

Sanya Malhotra looks sizzling and pretty in a black saree with silver borders as she kept her hair in an elegant curly bun and posed for paps.

Sonu Sood looks smart and dashing in an all-black formal blazer, shirt and pants attire at the event.

Veteran bollywood star Jeetendra looks dapper in an all-black formal outfit as he poses for the paparazzi at the event.