Tamil Star Ashok Selvan Gets Married To Keerthi Pandian In An Intimate Royal Wedding

Sharing the pics on Twitter, Ashok Selvan wrote in Tamil, "Like red water, My heart is mixed with love."

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Tirunelveli on September 13. The wedding ceremony took place in the presence of close friends and family members. Photos and videos from their wedding are now going viral on social media.

Ramya Pandian, the cousin of Keerthi, took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the couple and shared pictures from their big day. Weeks prior to their wedding, Ashok Selvan and Keerthi's invitation found its way to the internet.

The two kept their relationship under wraps for several months. On September 13, Ashok married the love of his life, Keerthi Pandian. The intimate ceremony took place at Sethu Ammal Farm and looked beautiful. After the main ceremony, a grand wedding feast was served to the guests at 8 a.m. Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian are big names in the Tamil film industry. The real-life couple kept their relationship totally private and under tight wraps away from the media glare and paparazzi limelight. The couple's wedding pictures, which are now viral on INTERNET, speak volumes about their love and affection for each other and are totally unmissable.

