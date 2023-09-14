Prabhas Starrer Movie 'Salaar' Release Date Postponed; Producers Reaction Out

Homballe Films has informed the public through social media that they were forced to postpone the release date due to unforeseen reasons. The new release date will be announced in due course. They stated, "We thank you for your support for Salaar. Due to unforeseen reasons, the film had to be pushed back from its original release date of September 28. Please understand that this decision has been taken after a lot of thought. Our fois on providing the best cinematic experience. Our team is working hard for that. A new release date will be announced in due course. Stay withas the final touches to the film progress. Thanks for being a part of this wonderful journey".









After 'Adipurush', Prabhas puts his hopes on his forthcoming big-budget film, 'Salaar'. The trailer of the movie 'Salaar' was released on September 6.

Produced by Hombale Films, 'Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire' boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Under the skillful direction of Prashanth Neel, the film promises to be an ambitiand enthralling cinematic journey.