US Open 2023: Women's Singles Final Draws More Viewers Than Djokovic-Medvedev Clash

Gauff's star power in the tennis world has been steadily rising this year. She initially gained international recognition with a remarkable victory over her idol VeWilliams during her Wimbledon debut in 2019, reaching the pre-quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Simona Halep.

However, the television ratings released for the weekend following theOpen confirm Gauff's growing prominence in the sport, as her match against Sabalenka outperformed the men's final in terms of viewership.

According to official data from SportsTVRatings, the women's final was watched by an impressive 3.422 million viewers, surpassing the men's final by 1.1 million viewers (2.321 million).

Additionally, the women's final also excelled in the crucial 18-49 age demographic rating, earning a rating of 0.72, which was significantly higher than the 0.46 rating for the Djokovic-Medvedev clash.

