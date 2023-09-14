Pushpa 2 Vs Singham 3? Is Ajay Devgn Upset With Allu Arjun Over Their Films' Release Date? Read This

“Neither Rohit Shetty nor Ajay Devgn are egoistic to stick to a date that hampers the business prospect for their own film. Of course, they were upset with the decision of Allu Arjun to arrive uninformed at a date already announced by a potential blockbuster like Singham, but then, they don't wish to go the same route as Pushpa team by going in a clash scenario," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.







“At times, larger good of industry is to be seen. Both Pushpa and Singham are potential blockbuster films in Hindi and them arriving on the same date makes no sense. Ajay and Rohit have collectively decided to shift ahead and let Pushpa team take the date. The actor director duo believe that Pushpa 2 needs the packaging of a holiday to arrive whereas Singham Again is such a humongbrand that it can arrive on any day without any holiday and score records. They don't want to harm the business of Pushpa and at the same time, don't want to harmed," the source added.

According to reports, Ajay Devgn is irritated that Allu Arjun did not even contact to discuss a possible box office conflict between Pushpa 2 and Singham Again.

Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, will hit theatres shortly. Pushpa 2 filming, on the other hand, is now ongoing in Hyderabad.