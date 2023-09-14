Not Messi, But This Player Wore No.10 For Argentina Against Bolivia; Sparks Meme Fest On X

Angel Correa, a seasoned 28-year-old with a penchant for excellence, embraced the responsibility that came with donning the iconic No. 10 jersey for their World Cup qualifier against Bolivia. Correa, who has showcased his footballing prowess on the grandest stages, notably boasts three remarkable goals in his 23 appearances representing Argentina.

In the absence of Messi, Correa's performance and leadership in the No. 10 jersey would undoubtedly be scrutinized by football enthusiasts worldwide, as Argentina aimed to maintain their impressive legacy in international football.

