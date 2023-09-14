Celebrating 40 Years Of Excellence: Camel Glass Opens State

Wadebridge, Cornwall Sep 14, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Camel Glass & Joinery will be opening a new showroom on the 6th of October 2023, the opening will also coincide with the company's 40th year in business, this milestone is a major move for Camel Glass & Joinery on its mission to provide a one-stop shop for customers by offering a whole range of fenestration products.

Managing Director Mat Jones commented,“We are delighted to be able to offer our customers a unique opportunity to experience our products first-hand in this beautiful purpose-built showroom.

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:



Winning the national Build It awards for“best joinery product” for its range of Inspiration Doors, bespoke entrance doors in a range of metal and slate stone finishes, the doors have also appeared on numerGrand Designs episodes. The company also recently won the PrestigiSchExcellence Awards for best individual house.

To learn more about the new showroom, opening, and info on how to attend click here

Camel Glass has an excellent legacy spanning four decades, Camel Glass has established itself as a leading supplier of glass and windows across a diverse range of projects throughout the South West.