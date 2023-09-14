Belgium Releases Additional 1 Mln Euro In Aid For Libya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Belgium, Thursday, announced the release of an additional 1 million euros (USD 1 million) in emergency humanitarian aid for Libya, where devastating floods in the eastern city of Derna have already killed at least 5,300 people. More than 30,000 people have been left homeless.
The additional funding will go to the International Federation of the Red Cross' emergency fund. The local Red Cross partner is already in Derna and has set up a crisis center, Belgian news agency, Belga, reported today.
Rescue teams are searching for victims, providing first aid to the injured and distributing water, food and tents to those affected. "Local organizations can be deployed immediately and are best placed to assess needs on the ground," said Belgian minister for Development Cooperation Caroline Gennez.
In addition to the one million euros in additional aid, Gennez also pointed to Belgium's support for the Central Emergency Response Fund, which is coordinated by the UN.
Belgium will contribute 34 million euros (USD 36 million) in 2023 and 2024, making it one of the main donors, said Belga.
The CERF announced on Thursday that it was releasing 10 million dollar (USD 10.7 million) for Libya. (end)
