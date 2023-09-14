Parliament Speaker Hosts Head Of Research Center

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun received on Thursday Director of the Gulf Arab States Educational Research Centre (GASREC) Mohammad Al-Sharija. (end)
