Kuwait Calls For Iran To Cooperate With Iaea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait called for Iran to continue its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and to abide by the Security Council's resolution 2231 in order to maintain the safety of its nuclear program.
This came in a statement by Kuwait's Envoy to the United Nations in Vienna Ambassador Talal Al-Fassam on Sunday, during the discussion meeting of IAEA board of governors, to verify and monitor Iran's nuclear activities in light of Security Council resolution 2231.
The statement stressed on all countries to produce and develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes in light of the treaty.
The statement also affirmed that Kuwait looks forward to Iran's ratification of the additional protocol and its implementation, so that the agency provide credible assurances regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear materials and activities in Iran and ensure the continuation of its staas a non-nuclear-weapon state.
The Kuwaiti Ambassador praised the efforts of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and all agency workers. (end)
