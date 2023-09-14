Stellar Energy Reaffirms Commitment To Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani met with Peter Gibson, the CEO of American energy company Steller Energy on Wednesday.

They discussed the company's electricity projects and the government's commitment to expanding combined-cycle power projects, a key priority in their service and development program.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the government's approach of facilitating major companies operating in the electricity and energy sector, recognizing its vital role in supporting varieconomic and service sectors.

Peter Gibson reaffirmed Steller Energy's dedication to fulfilling its obligations in Iraq and enhancing production while improving transmission and distribution networks to meet the growing demand for electricity.

Stellar Energy has been involved in electricity projects in Iraq - more here .

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)