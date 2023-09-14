Kerala News LIVE: Nipah Alert Issued In Kozhikode District

(MENAFN- Asianet) 7.49 AM: IMD predicts rainfall in isolated places; Yellow alert in 3 districts
There is a possibility of rainfall in isolated places in the state today. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Idukki, Ernakulam and Malappuram districts.
7.45 AM:
Nipah alert issued in Kozhikode district
The health department has issued a Nipah vialert in Kozhikode district following the death of two persons last day. Two men succumbed to fever displaying symptoms of 'Nipah'.
