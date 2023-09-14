Kerala News LIVE: Nipah Alert Issued In Kozhikode District

There is a possibility of rainfall in isolated places in the state today. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Idukki, Ernakulam and Malappuram districts.



7.45 AM:

Nipah alert issued in Kozhikode district

The health department has issued a Nipah vialert in Kozhikode district following the death of two persons last day. Two men succumbed to fever displaying symptoms of 'Nipah'.

