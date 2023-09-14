When Karan Johar Asked Aishwarya Rai About 'Biggest Khan'; Her Answer Left Noted Filmmaker Stunned

ALSO READ: AR Rahman Chennai concert becomes a nightmare as angry fans bash organizers for mishap

In the video shared by Reddit, we can see Karan asking Aishwarya different questions like What would be your best advertising line?. "I am totally worth it," she replied. "Can you pass a mirror without looking into it?" She answers, "Yeah, why upset the mirror? Sanjay Bhansali or Mani Ratnam? I am very fortunate they both chose me. Shahrukh, Saif, Aamir, Salman, The Khans of all seasons? We are Bachchans for all seasons. And the name is not Khan. At the end of the video, Karan was saying, Oh God.

As soon as the video was shared, fans started praising Aishwarya for her replies. One of the fans wrote, "Feisty witty and hot!!!! She was one of a kind. Love the ooooh at the end." Another wrote, "We are Bachchans for all seasons, and my name is not Khan. Is THE MOST ICONIC CLAPBACK EVER!!! I miss this Ash! The woman is very clever & very witty. She hides it under all those layers of diplomacy & preening sweetness."

ALSO READ: Chris Evans marries girlfriend Alba Baptista in private ceremony; Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner attend