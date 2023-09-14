According to Mike Keegan's report in the Daily Mail, the club struggled to produce jerseys with the correct spelling of Højlund's name, which is pronounced differently from the English version. As of Friday, these shirts were unavailable, but the club rushed to rectify the situation by obtaining the necessary Danish letter. An update on their availability is anticipated by Wednesday.

The supporters also faced uncertainty regarding Højlund's shirt number. After several changes following a busy summer transfer window, the 20-year-old was ultimately assigned the No. 11 shirt, previously worn by Mason Greenwood. Højlund made a promising debut against Arsenal just before the international break and is expected to play a significant role for the team after recovering from injury.

If he fulfills his immense potential, Manchester United may need to ensure they have an ample supply of the letter "ø" to avoid similar challenges in the future.

