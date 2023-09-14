Apple Wonderlust Event: From Iphone 15 Series To Watch Series 9; Check Out Expected Announcements

iPhone 15 series

The higher-end Pro versions of the iPhone 15 and 15 Pare apparently switching to a titanium construction, which is supposed to increase the phones' durability and make them around 10% lighter. The iPhone 15 and 15 Pare anticipated to have a glass back and aluminium sides. While the basic versions may use last year's A16 chipset, the Pro models will be powered by the new A17 chipset developed on a 3-nanometer technology, which is supposed to boost performance and battery life.

In order to reduce the thickness of the bezels around the screen and increase screen size, Apple is also claimed to have employed a manufacturing technique called LIPO, or Low Injection Pressure Overmolding, on the Pro models.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2

The Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra are two watch lines that Apple plans to upgrade this year. The Watch Ultra 2 is anticipated to come in sizes 49 millimetres and 41 millimetres, while the Watch Series 9 is anticipated to come in sizes 45 millimetres and 41 millimetres.

While incorporating some fundamental design modifications, the new watch lines are anticipated to have the same aesthetic as the models from last year, according to reports. Improvements to different sensors and internal parts will be made in the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2, with the goal of enhancing speed, effectiveness, and accuracy.

AirPods Pro Max new version

A comparable version of the AirPods Max is anticipated for release the following year. Apple is anticipated to release AirPods Pro with USB-C charging capabilities. The earbuds aren't anticipated to receive a significant hardware upgrade, but certain new capabilities, including the ability to mute and unmute Air Pods, a conversational awareness feature that mutes media when people start talking, and more, might be enabled via a software update.

