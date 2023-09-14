7 Deadliest Plants You Should NEVER Keep In Your House

Many plants are harmless and healthy, but some can cause health problems if handled or eaten. Beware of these plants and prevent touch. Avoid these seven dangerplants.

Foxglove is known for its attractive bell-shaped flowers, but it contains cardiac glycosides that can cause severe heart problems if consumed.



Similar to poison ivy, poison oak also contains urushiol and can cause skin irritation and rashes upon contact.



Oleander is a beautiful but highly poisonplant. All parts of the plant, including the flowers, leaves, and stems, contain toxic compounds that can be deadly if ingested.



Jimsonweed, also known as thorn apple, contains toxic alkaloids that can lead to hallucinations, seizures, and other severe symptoms when ingested.

Poison sumac is another member of the toxicodendron family and can cause severe skin reactions and respiratory problems if touched or inhaled.



The seeds of the castor bean plant contain ricin, a highly toxic substance. Ingesting even a small amount of ricin can be fatal.

